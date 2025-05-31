Bryan Acheampong to contest for NPP flagbearer if…

Mr Bryan Acheampong, Member of Parliament has set up an exploratory committee to find out his chances among the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party.

Positive outcomes and findings will create an opportunity for him to contest for the position of NPP Flagbearer in coming years.

A statement signed by Mr Adomako Kissie, his spokesman and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday gave his profile as a visionary leader, accomplished public servant, and innovative entrepreneur with an unparalleled commitment to national development.

It said with decades of experience spanning politics, business, and philanthropy, he had consistently demonstrated a results-oriented approach to governance, economic transformation, and community empowerment.

It said as the Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Acheampong spearheaded transformative policies and initiatives that had redefined sectors such as agriculture, security, technology, and infrastructure, positioning Ghana as a model of sustainable development in Africa.

“As a trailblazer in technology-driven solutions, he has also made significant strides in business, founding pioneering companies that streamline public systems and create employment opportunities. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Acheampong’s philanthropic endeavours, through the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, have impacted thousands of lives across health, education, and livelihood development”.

It said guided by a deep sense of duty, a commitment to excellence, and a vision for an inclusive, prosperous Ghana, Dr. Acheampong embodied the qualities of a leader ready to inspire and deliver transformative change.

“In short, Dr. Bryan Acheampong’s life of service is built on strong academic achievement, political bravery, entrepreneurial initiative, and genuine compassion. Whether he is working in Parliament, mentoring young entrepreneurs, or reaching out to scholarship recipients, he believes that true leadership means lifting others up”.

The statement said his journey was about more than personal success—it is about transforming lives through opportunity, kindness, and hope.

On his early life and education, the statement said Dr. Bryan Acheampong was born on November 27, 1972, in Suhum and is a native of Nkwatia, located in the Kwahu East District of Ghana.

He attended Achimota Primary School before continuing his secondary education at Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon.

It said his time at PRESEC instilled in him a lifelong appreciation for discipline and service. Notably, he served as a volunteer at the Tom-ni orphanage in Kwahu Obomi after completing his national service, underscoring a lifelong commitment to service.

“Driven by curiosity and a desire to bridge global perspectives with local needs, he pursued higher education abroad, earning a bachelor’s degree and an MBA in Business Administration from Johnson and Wales University in the U.S.

“Returning to Ghana, he deepened his pursuit of academia with a PhD in Information Systems from the University of Ghana and a graduate diploma in law, later complementing his expertise with certifications from MIT and HP University.

“This fusion of global insight and local understanding has shaped his belief that education is the cornerstone of empowerment-a principle that continues to guide his work”.

The statement said Dr. Acheampong’s impressive academic journey reflects his readiness to tackle complex national and global challenges.

His expertise spans governance, security, intelligence, law, and business, equipping him with a holistic approach to leadership.

He holds the following, PhD in Information Systems – University of Ghana, PhD (candidate) in Security and Intelligence – University of Buckingham, Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Applied Intelligence – Georgetown University, USA, Master of Arts (MA) in Security and Intelligence – University of Leicester, UK, Master of Business Administration (MBA) – Johnson and Wales University, USA, Bachelor of Business Management – Johnson and Wales University, USA.

He also holds LLM in Professional Legal Practice – University of Law, UK, Postgraduate Diploma in Law – University of Law, UK, Post-Call student – Ghana School of Law.

“Dr. Acheampong is also a certified member of the Security Institute and the Association of Information Systems. He has earned professional certifications from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Ghana Business School”.

On politics, Dr. Acheampong’s political career shows his dedication to Ghana’s progress. As the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he has consistently bridged grassroots advocacy with high-level strategy. He is a grassroots activist who once served as Chief of Staff at the NPP Headquarters under the late Chairman Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, where his organizational prowess and strategic vision earned him respect as a unifying force.

He has served as Minister of Interior, Minister of State for National Security, Minister for Food and Agriculture and is a fourth-term parliamentary member. He has supported the Party as a key financier over the years, but beyond this he has championed initiatives that directly uplift communities, from modernizing agricultural practices as Minister of Food and Agriculture to bolstering national security frameworks.

“His tenure on parliamentary committees, including Foreign Affairs and Defence, reflects his holistic approach to policymaking—one that prioritizes both Ghana’s sovereignty and its people ‘swell-being. Colleagues often describe him as a leader who “listens first,” a trait that has enabled him to craft solutions resonating with everyday Ghanaians”.

It said he is a visionary entrepreneur, and had transformed industries while creating opportunities for thousands. His ventures—spanning information technology, agriculture, real estate, hospitality, and media—are driven by a mission to fuel Ghana’s economic growth.

“At the heart of Dr. Acheampong’s legacy is the Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF), a beacon of hope for countless Ghanaians. The foundation’s work transcends charity, focusing on sustainable change. BAF annually invests over GHS 3 million in community development. Key initiatives include: Education: Over 200 students have received scholarships and mentorship, empowering them to break cycles of poverty.

“One beneficiary, Kofi Mensah, now a medical student, shares, “BAF didn’t just pay my fees—they believed in me before I believed in myself.”

He supported 646 youth with vocational training and tools, renovated classroom blocks and CHPS compounds and through grants and training programmes, he has equipped women-led cooperatives and youth groups with tools to launch businesses, fostering self-reliance.

On Community upliftment, farm subsidies improving crop yields to health outreach in rural districts, BAF’s initiatives prioritize dignity and long-term growth.

He has registered 20,000 beneficiaries and renewed 50,000 under NHIS, supported over 10,000 pregnant women with delivery packages and 25,000 infants with food supplements.

The statement said he had drilled 100 boreholes and rehabilitated existing ones in 16 communities benefiting tens of thousands of residents.

On Livelihood Empowerment and Social Intervention, he has stablished a gari processing center in Nteso, operated thrift shops in nine communities, benefiting over 2,000 individuals and provided scholarships for teachers to pursue higher education.

He has also donated a 150kVA generator to the Presbyterian College of Education (ABETICO), followed by a GH¢250,000 donation to the Presbyterian University College in July 2019, presented over GH¢820,000 to support vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2021, he distributed farm inputs worth GH¢500,000 to more than 6,000, farmers, rewarded the best midwife in his constituency with a brand-new Suzuki Swift vehicle in January 2022, supported dressmakers and hairdressers with GH¢170,000 in equipment and cash in August 2022, donated GHS 300,000 to victims of Adum-Blue Light fire outbreak in April 2025 and pledged to reconstruct the market.

The statement said he also provided livelihood support for persons with disabilities, scaled-up LEAP interventions that now benefit 150 households, up from an initial 25.

Awards & Recognition

On awards and recognition, Dr. Bryan Acheampong’s exceptional contributions to public service, agriculture, education, and philanthropy have earned him several prestigious accolades: Order of the Volta, Member Category (2024): In recognition of his significant contributions to Ghana’s development, Commendation from Kasapreko Company Limited (April 2020): For his instrumental support in Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, honored by Ghana National Association of Teachers (August 2021): For providing scholarships to members in the Kwahu East District, reflecting his dedication to empowering educators and enhancing education.

On publications, Bryan actively contributed to the academic field through his insightful publications and research. His works span a variety of topics, including sustainable agriculture, technology adoption, smart cities, public sector financial management systems, and platform interoperability. His publications can be found on Google scholar.

Source: GNA