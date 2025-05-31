Alabi calls for review of rural teachers’ 20% allowance

Professor Mrs. Goski Alabi, Vice Chancellor of Accra Metropolitan University, has called on the government to urgently review and update the classification of rural communities to ensure the fair implementation of the 20 per cent rural allowance for teachers.

She emphasised the need for equity in determining which communities qualify as deprived or rural.

Delivering the keynote address at the seventh quadrennial and the 54th delegates conference of the Ho District branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Prof said: “There are poor urban communities whose living and working conditions are far worse than some areas currently classified as rural. It is time for the government to reassess and reclassify these areas based on current realities,” she said.

The conference was held under the theme: “The Ghana Education Service @50: Achievements, Teacher Motivation, Challenges and the Way Forward.”

Prof. Alabi noted that such a review would ensure that teachers serving in the most deprived environments, regardless of geographical location, benefit from the allowance meant to motivate and retain educators in challenging areas.

She stressed the importance of prioritizing teacher development in education policy, particularly in equipping teachers with 21st-century teaching skills.

“Every teacher deserves a laptop and the necessary digital skills to thrive in the modern classroom. The devices alone are not enough; they must be empowered with training to deliver effectively,” she added.

Prof. Alabi also called on the government to honor its commitment to improve the working conditions of teachers, including the promised “Teacher Dabre” package and the timely rollout of the 20 per cent allowance.

In a show of support, she announced that Accra Metropolitan University is offering 50 per cent scholarships to 20 teachers in the Ho District as part of its contribution to teacher development.

She reminded teachers of their dual role as educators and role models:

“The teacher is not just a dispenser of knowledge, but a builder of character. We must uphold the dignity of the profession by living exemplary lives,” she said.

Prof. Alabi urged policymakers to turn their promises into action and encouraged communities to invest tangibly in supporting teachers.

“Never tire in your advocacy, for in it lies the dignity of our teachers. In your resilience lies the hope of our children, and in your unity lies the strength of our nation,” she declared.

She concluded by calling on government to increase its investment in teachers:

“The future of this country rests in the hands of our educators. Let us invest in them.”

Ms. Lois Tipong-Asare, GNAT Chairperson for Ho District, echoed Prof. Alabi’s call, urging the government to expedite the implementation of the 20 per cent rural area teacher motivation allowance.

“We are aware of efforts to reclassify communities, but we are also demanding urgent action. Teaching in some rural areas is extremely challenging, even dangerous, yet our members are committed and working there for the good of Ghana,” she said.

She emphasised that timely implementation would boost morale and incentivize teachers who have made sacrifices to serve underserved communities.

“We urge the government to act quickly so our colleagues in the villages can begin to benefit from this important policy,” she concluded.

Source: GNA