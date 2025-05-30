Release Wontumi on self-recognisance bail – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin has appealed to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to release New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on self-recognisance bail.

“Wontumi must be freed now. He is not going to run away. He will make himself available. He should be admitted to self-recognisance bail,” he said.

Osahen Afenyo-Markin made the appeal on Thursday, when he led the NPP Minority Caucus to stage a protest at the premises of the EOCO headquarters in Accra in solidarity with Mr Antwi Boasiako.

He described the GH¢50 million bail conditions, which required two sureties, as “unreasonable and outrageous.”

“That so-called GH¢50 million bail justification is unreasonable and outrageous,” he emphasized.

The Minority Leader also condemned the manner in which Mr Antwi Boasiako was arrested, likening it to a military-style operation.

“That man was not invited. They used ‘Rambo style’ to arrest him, and you take him into custody,” he said.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman has been in EOCO custody since Tuesday, May 27 following his arrest in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities involving EXIMBANK.

