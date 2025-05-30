Parliament will strengthen work of Committees to ensure proper oversight of state institutions – Majority Leader

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader and Head of Government Business in Parliament, says Parliament will strengthen the work of its Committees to ensure proper oversight of state institutions.

“In this Second Meeting and First Session of the Nineth Parliament of Ghana, we will focus on Parliament’s Committees’ work and pay attention to their oversight responsibility over state institutions to fulfil their mandates,” he assured.

That, he said, would enable state institutions to sit-up and deliver on their mandates by ensuring that government’s policies and programmes and funds disbursed for development projects were properly accounted for.

Mr Ayariga, also the Member of Parliament for Bawku, made this known during the Leaders’ Media briefing in Parliament House in Accra on Thursday.

The Majority Leader announced that state institutions were supposed to provide regular reports to the Parliamentary Committees under their oversight and scrutinise those reports in the presence of the media.

In that way, those state institutions that were not functioning or performing efficiently would be exposed and heads of such institutions dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country, Mr Ayariga said.

There are about 44 Parliamentary Committees including the Public Accounts Committee, Constitutional and Legislative Committee, Finance Committee, Sanitation and Water Resources Committee, Energy Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee, Defence and Interior Committee, Appointment Committee Ways and Means Committee.

Source: GNA