AU anti-corruption body to undertake Review Mission to Ghana 

The African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC) will from June 1 to 6 undertake a State Party Review Mission visit to Ghana, Madam Shamima Muslim, the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, has announced.

The Review Mission is meant to assess the implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) by Ghana as a State Party to the Convention.

Speaking to the Presidential Press Corps at the Presidency in Accra, Madam Muslim said this Mission was a vital component of the African Union’s continental framework to strengthen integrity, assess compliance, and foster peer learning among Member States in the implementation of the AUCPCC.

She said Ghana, as one of the earliest champions of this Convention, had demonstrated commendable leadership in fortifying its anti-corruption systems.

She noted that this review presents an invaluable opportunity to evaluate progress, celebrate achievements, and identify strategic recommendations that will further enhance institutional effectiveness and public trust.

“This affords us the rare opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to a future where governance is rooted in ethics, justice, and the unwavering resolve to combat corruption in all its forms,” she stated.

“Together, we continue to build an Africa that thrives on the principles of accountability and the rule of law.”

As the nation prepares for this Mission, Madam Muslim reaffirmed their shared vision – an Africa where governance was rooted in fairness, where public trust was earned through action, and where the fight against corruption leaves no room for complacency.

“Together, we continue to build a future defined not by the challenges we face, but by the integrity with which we overcome them.”

She said the high-level delegation from the AUABC would arrive in Ghana on Sunday, 1st June, and from Monday, June 2nd, through the course of next week, the AUABC delegation will undertake a series of strategic stakeholder engagements with a cross-section of key institutions in Ghana’s anti-corruption ecosystem. Madam Muslim said these engagements would include consultations with the Office of the President, Ministry of Justice and Office of the Attorney-General, Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Ghana Audit Service, and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Others are Parliamentary Committees – Public Accounts Committee, Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Civil Society Organizations – Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

The rest are Registrar-General’s Department, Judicial Service (Anti-Corruption Desk), Public Procurement Authority (PPA), development partners such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), GIZ, World Bank, DANIDA and other relevant actors.

Madam Muslim said these meetings would provide an opportunity to share experiences, assess progress made under the AUCPCC, and collectively explore ways to strengthen Ghana’s fight against corruption.

She said a central feature of this engagement includes a High-Level National Anti-Corruption Conference, scheduled to take place on Friday, 6th June, at the Accra International Conference Centre, on the theme “Revitalizing the Anti-Corruption Architecture in Africa: Ghana’s Accountability Journey.”

Madam Muslim said this landmark event would convene African Union officials, legal experts, public officials, policy influencers, and citizen voices to share perspectives, identify challenges, and shape a more coordinated and courageous anti-corruption response across the continent.

She said Ghana was proud to provide the platform for such an important dialogue—one that reinforces the African Union’s commitment to mutual accountability, encourages South-South cooperation, and reaffirms their collective resolve to combat corruption in all its forms.

She reiterated that they look forward to welcoming the AUABC delegates, technical experts, and all our distinguished guests who will soon grace the nation’s shores.

“We also look forward to a productive, transparent, and inclusive process—one that strengthens both our national integrity systems and continental solidarity,” she stated.

“Let us all be reminded that the fight against corruption is not the task of a few, but the solemn duty of us all—leaders, citizens, and institutions alike.

Ghana remains resolute in championing that cause, not just for our own people, but for the future of Africa.”

Source: GNA