Ghana Embassy in DC to reopen on Thursday, May 29

Ghana’s Embassy in Washington D.C. will, on Thursday, May 29, resume full consular services after the temporary closure.

The embassy closed down on May 26, 2025, following the uncovering of a visa fraud by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Tuesday assured the public of measures being put in place to clear the backlog.

“Any inconvenience resulting from our necessary interventions is deeply regretted,” it said.

Following the recall of home-based staff and the suspension of local staff of the Embassy, the statement said a team of seasoned diplomats from the Ministry had been tasked to run the Mission in the United States.

That was to ensure total systems overhaul, restore integrity in the Embassy’s operations and complete ongoing structural reforms, it said.

“It is worth noting that an Information Technology (IT) team has already been deployed to reconfigure the website and payment platforms to do away with all unofficial and unauthorised links associated with the IT system of the Embassy.”

The Ministry said the attention of the Auditor-General and Attorney-General had been drawn to the unfortunate development for further action and appropriate sanctions.

It reassured the public of its commitment to enhancing service delivery, safeguarding transparency and accountability and protecting Ghana’s esteemed image in the comity of nations.

Source: GNA