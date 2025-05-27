Court remands 18-year-old over stolen gadgets valued at GH¢26,500.00

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded an 18-year-old male into police custody over alleged theft of electrical gadgets valued GH¢26,500.00.

Philip pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing of mobile phones, laptop computer and play station portable “PSP,” among others and he was convicted on his own plea, but sentence was deferred.

On May 26, 2025, Philip, now convict, told the Court that since he was remanded, he was not reached out to assist in investigation, thus, the Court ordered that he should be sent to the dishonest receivers to recover the sold items which were stolen.

He is expected to go back to court on June 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, his alleged accomplices: “Burn Them” and “Saasa,” are currently at large.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raymond Ackom had earlier told the Court presided over by Mr Bright Samuel Acquah that Mr John Acquah, the complainant, was a businessman and Philip, the convict, was an errand boy for the complainant.

He said both the complainant and the convict lived in the same neighborhood at West Trassaco in Accra.

On April 17, 2025, the complainant returned home from town to find that his house had been broken into and his personal belongings including an iPhone XS mobile phone, an HP Envy laptop, an iPad and three T-Shirts all valued GH¢20,000.00 had been stolen, the Court heard.

Subsequently on April 23, 2025, he spotted Philip wearing one of the shirts that had been stolen from his place, and he quickly placed a distress call to the Police which led to the arrest of the convict.

Prosecution said during investigation, convict admitted the offence and informed Police that he stole the complainant’s spare key on the fateful day and made away with his belongings.

The Court was told that Philip told the Police he had sold the items to various buyers at Madina Zongo Junction for GH¢1,100.00.

The Police expedited action and were able to retrieve the complainant’s iPhone Xs mobile phone, iPad and the three shirts.

Philip, he said, was then released on Police enquiry bail to report at a later date to assist in the investigation.

However, on May 4, 2025, the convict again entered the complainant’s apartment and stole his Play Station Portable (PSP) gaming machine valued at GH¢6,500.00 but was arrested again on May 5, 2025, and brought to the Unit for investigation.

The Prosecution said convict again admitted the offence, narrated how he executed the theft and further mentioned one “Burn Them” and one “Saasa” who are currently at large as the receivers of the stolen items.

Philip, the Court heard, was charged with the offence and put before the court.

Meanwhile, efforts were underway to arrest the suspects at large, Police said.

Source: GNA