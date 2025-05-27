Police arrest trader for possession of harmful drugs, unlicensed firearm 

The police have arrested Amidu Mohammed, a 30-year-old trader at Sabon Zongo, a suburb of Accra, for possessing quantities of harmful drugs and an unlicensed firearm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Duuti Tuaruka, Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, addressing the media on Monday, said the arrest followed intelligence gathered by the Accra Regional Intelligence Team.

According to him, the suspect, who operated a shop in the area, was identified for allegedly possessing and distributing suspected dangerous drugs.

During initial engagement with the police, the suspect admitted to having some of the substances in his possession and confirmed that he had sold a quantity to an individual in the vicinity.

A team from the Accra Regional Police Command was subsequently dispatched to the location, where the suspect was arrested.

A search conducted on the premises led to the retrieval of various restricted and prescription-only drugs, including Tramico 225, Tramaking 225, and Tafrodol 225—locally referred to as “RED” or “Wo Nim Red?”—as well as Diazepam 10, popularly known as “Blue-Blue” or “Valium 10”.

DCOP Tuaruka said further searches revealed a pump-action firearm concealed in a sack inside the shop.

While the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs, he claimed that the firearm was left in his shop by an unknown person whose identity he could not confirm.

Amidu Mohammed has since been arraigned before the Dansoman Circuit Court and charged with two offences: Possession of dangerous drugs, contrary to Section 38 of the Pharmacy Act, 1994 (Act 489) and possession of a firearm without lawful authority, contrary to Section 192 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The commander commended community members for their vigilance and cooperation.

The police further urged the public to continue providing credible information to support the fight against crime, assuring informants of maximum protection and confidentiality.

Source: GNA