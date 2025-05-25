Ghana Health Service activates surveillance system to contain Mpox in Western Region

The Western Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has activated its surveillance system and risk communication activities to contain the outbreak of Monkey pox (Mpox) in the Region.

The move is to monitor and stem the spread of the disease after the GHS confirmed the first case of Mpox in the region on May 17, 2025.

Already, health officials had initiated contact tracing to identify persons who had been exposed to infected persons to help avoid further spread

Mr Daniel Bomfeh, the Western Regional Health Promotion Manager, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Directorate had put in place enhanced sensitisation mechanisms to educate the people on the signs, symptoms and preventive protocols to control the diseases in communities.

According to him, the primary mode of infection was from animals to humans and cautioned the public against coming into contact with dead wild animals, rodents and others to avoid contracting the disease.

Mr Bomfeh also advised the people to regularly wash their hands and remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention when experiencing symptoms like fever, sore throat, joint pains, and rashes among others.

“Those who care for infected persons must use personal protective equipment (PPE) and avoid using personal items of infected individuals to protect themselves,” he added.

He also encouraged health workers to use their PPEs when dealing with infected persons, and practice Infection Prevention and Control measures in their various facilities to minimise the risk of being infected.

Source: GNA