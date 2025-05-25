Africa bears scars of historic injustices – Message from UN Secretary-General

On Africa Day, we celebrate a continent rich in heritage, vibrant in diversity and remarkable in its contributions to our global community.

Africa is home to the world’s youngest population and fast becoming a powerhouse in renewable energy and technological innovation.

Yet, Africa bears the scars of historic injustices. The legacies of slavery, colonialism, apartheid, and systemic racism still cast long shadows, and entrenched inequalities affect Africans and people of African descent to this day.

This year’s theme calls for confronting these shameful legacies. I renew my call for reparatory justice that is grounded in accountability, reconciliation and equity.

The Pact for the Future, adopted in September, urges greater African representation – particularly at the Security Council – and reforms to the international financial system to support African countries with financing and debt relief. The Pact, through the Global Digital Compact, also seeks to close the digital divide and promote the responsible use of AI technologies.

At a time when barriers are being erected, Africa leads by example. The African Continental Free Trade Area promises to usher in a new era of economic integration, opening the door to jobs, growth and prosperity.

At the same time, we must support Africa’s efforts to expand its clean-energy sector, and ensure that the minerals that are critical to the renewables revolution benefit Africans first and most.

Throughout, we will continue standing with Africa to silence the guns, tackle terrorism, and safeguard human rights for all.

On this Africa Day, let us recommit to not only addressing past wrongs, but also to building a sustainable future for the people of Africa grounded in peace, dignity, and opportunity for all.