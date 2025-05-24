Mobile money transactions in Ghana increase to GH¢365b in April 2025

Ghana’s mobile money transactions reached an unprecedented GH¢365 billion in April 2025, according to the latest Bank of Ghana data.

This marks a remarkable 80 per cent increase from the GH¢203 billion recorded within the same period last year, signalling accelerated adoption of digital financial services nationwide.

The figures, published in the Bank of Ghana’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data for May 2025, showed that transaction volumes also surged to 778 million in April 2025, up from 630 million in April 2024.

Registered mobile money accounts climbed to 75.2 million, with active users reaching 24.2 million, the report said.

While registered agents expanded to 911,000 nationwide, active agents numbered 414,000.

Interoperable transactions between different mobile money platforms and banks hit GH¢4 billion, demonstrating growing system integration.

Source: GNA