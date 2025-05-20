Police stand by as Bongo District NHIA Manager is murdered

Mr Mohammed Seidu Akugri, the Bongo District Manager of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has been murdered and his body burnt by unknown shooters.

The incident occured at Nangodi in the Nabdam District at about 2000 hours on Monday, May 19, 2025, when the deceased was traveling in his private car towards the direction of Bawku from Bolgatanga.

According to Dr Salifu Kombat, the Upper East Regional Director of the NHIA who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, the incident happened when the deceased was traveling to Bawku after close of work on Monday.

The body, which has been burnt beyond recognition is currently at the regional hospital mortuary and would be moved to Bawku for burial according to Islamic rites.

According to an eyewitness, some unknown shooters attacked the vehicle of the deceased and shot sporadically at him compelling the vehicle to stop forcefully.

The unknown assailants then shot and killed the deceased and set his car ablaze.

According to the eyewitness, the incident happened close to a police barracks, however, the police personnel present there could not help but watch as events unfolded.

The motive behind the attack and identity of the attackers is currently unknown and police launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama Ayariga, Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, in a statement, has condemned the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

“I urge the law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“I urge all to remain calm and let’s focus on the ongoing efforts of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to bring a lasting solution to the Bawku situation”, he said.

He commended the youth of Bawku for the restraint displayed so far and their recent efforts to maintain peace in Bawku.

“Significance progress is being made, and no one should be allowed to derail the process”, he said.

Source: GNA