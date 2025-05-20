Koforidua circuit court grants bail to 14 illegal miners

The Koforidua Circuit Court B has granted GH¢350,000 bail with two sureties each to 14 alleged illegal miners.

The Court ordered that one surety for each accused must be justified with movable property.

The accused have denied the charges.

The prosecution said the Eastern South Regional Police Command arrested them on May 15, 2025, for illegal mining at Akyem Muoso in the Eastern Region.

During the arrest, police retrieved a pump action gun from Zuberu Nuhoho, who failed to provide documentation for the weapon.

Two excavator control boards were also recovered from the mining site; the prosecution told the Court.

Source: GNA