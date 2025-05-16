GITA, NUSPAW sign pact to improve working conditions of seafarers  

The Ghana Industrial Association of Trawlers (GITA) and National Union of Seamen, Ports and Allied Workers (NUSPAW) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enforce relevant laws that will enhance the welfare and rights of seafarers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to improve working and living conditions of fishers on trawl vessels operating in the country under conditions of safety, dignity, and fairness based on the International Labour Organisation Work in Fishing Convention.

Mr Michael Angmor, the General Secretary of NUSPAW, signed for his organisation, while Madam Kate Ansah, an official of GITA, signed on behalf of Mr Steve Adzokatse, the Association’s President, at a brief ceremony organised by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) in Accra.

The MoU is a bold declaration of the resolve of the two organisations to collectively work to uplift the dignity, welfare, and rights of hardworking fishers.

“This MoU comes after several months of intensive engagement, research, and good-faith negotiation. It represents a carefully crafted framework for fair wages, structured emoluments, and decent conditions of work onboard our vessels,” Madam Ansah said.

She noted the standardisation recruitment measures that GITA had begun to ensure transparency, fairness, and the elimination of abusive practices.

“We have developed a comprehensive wage categorisation system, created a fair and consistent method of calculating pay, and are working closely with vessel owners to implement it effectively across the board,” she said.

“Also, we are investing in training for both crew and vessel owners to ensure that everyone understands their rights and obligations. And we are actively participating in international training programmes to deepen our understanding of fair recruitment, decent work, and international compliance”.

Mr Angmor, on his part, commended the stakeholders for their role in finalising the MoU, noting that the long wait and negotiations were worthwhile.

He said recruitment was informal and without contract contrary to stipulated regulations, but the story had changed, such that no Fisher on board any fishing vessel was without contract.

“Accommodation and food – hitherto Fishers sleep at a place called ‘Monkey Island’ on cardboards meant for fish cartons, but today, they sleep in cabins fitted with either fan or air conditioners, and on mattresses with pillows,” he said.

Regarding wages, Mr Angmor noted that previously, fishers earned GH¢500 but since November, 2022, their remuneration had increased to GH¢3,200.

“Before, Fishers did not have access to negotiate with the Ship Owner or the Agent, but today, they are represented, which is the result for which we are here today,” he added.

He called for the establishment of a bank and court dedicated to the industry.

Dr Kamal Deen Ali, the Director General of GMA, said the partnership was not only a wage agreement but a symbol of improved labour relations between employers and fishers in Ghana’s marine fishing sector

The MoU, he said, was in line with Ghana’s wide objective of ensuring compliance with the International Maritime Labour Standards for the development of future Collective Bargaining Agreements.

Dr Ali said the partnership reflected transparency and stakeholder inclusivity that attribute to national commitment to working adequately.

The GMA, he said, would continue to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders, including the Fisheries Commission and the Labour Department, to ensure that the agreement was effectively implemented.

Source: GNA