Bank of Ghana says cash withdrawals in foreign currency from accounts allowed

The Bank of Ghana says Over-the-counter (OTC) cash withdrawals in foreign currency from Foreign Exchange Accounts (FEA) and Foreign Currency Accounts (FCA) are allowed.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Ms Sandra Thompson, the Bank’s Secretary, said for non-FEA and non-FCA account holders, forex purchases for travel outside Ghana were allowed but capped at $10,000 or its equivalent per person per trip.

It said this must be supported by a valid passport, visa, and confirmed travel ticket as indicated in BOG Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2014/09.

The statement said cheques and cheque books may continue to be issued on FEA and FCA accounts.

“The Bank has not contemplated reviewing these existing measures and all banks and the public are advised to take note and comply accordingly,” it added.

This is in pursuant to the Bank of Ghana’s mandate under the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723) and associated Notices.

Source: GNA