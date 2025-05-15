Female teachers call for extension of maternity leave to six months

The Ghana National Association of Teachers Ladies Association (GNATLAs), has renewed its calls for the extension of maternity leave from the current three months to six months.

It highlighted the profound benefits that would bring to mothers, newborns and the education sector.

GNATLAs stressed that a six-month maternity leave aligned with the Ghana Health Service’s policy advocating exclusive breastfeeding for six months, which was crucial for infant health and development.

“Extended maternity leave would allow mothers adequate time to recover fully from childbirth while providing the necessary care and bonding with their babies, reducing psychological stress and improving maternal well-being.

“Female teachers, would return to work more rested and focused, enhancing their effectiveness in handling diverse learner needs and emotional challenges in the classroom,” GNATLAs advocated.

Mrs Catherine Asaam, the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District Coordinator of GNATLAs made the appeal at the Seventh Quadrennial District Roundtable in Abura Dunkwa.

The aim of the GNATLAS Roundtable was to create a platform for female teachers to come together to review their activities, share ideas, address professional and social concerns, and plan for future initiatives.

It served as a forum to strengthen the professional development, leadership and welfare of female teachers, enabling them to build skills, network and advocate for issues affecting women educators at both regional and national levels.

Above all, the roundtable also facilitated the election of new leaders, ensured that grassroots voices were heard whilst promoting health awareness, mentorship and empowerment among female teachers to enhance their impact on education and society.

It was on the theme: “The Ghana Education Service at 50: Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward in Motivating the Female Teacher for Quality Education Delivery.”

Mrs Asaam encouraged female teachers to boldly pursue leadership roles in their respective fields, emphasising the truth behind the saying, “If you educate a man, you educate an individual; but if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.”

She highlighted that women have the power to be transformative advocates for gender equality and serve as inspiring role models for girls and children everywhere.

Mrs Asaam urged women to embrace technological advancements and leverage the opportunities and benefits that came with them.

By adapting to these changes, women could enhance their professional growth and contribute more effectively to their communities and society at large.

Mrs Henrietta Ghartey Paintsil, head of Cape Coast Metro AME Zion Education Unit, said to motivate and empower female teachers to deliver quality education, it was essential to address their unique challenges by creating a supportive environment.

That included prioritising resource allocation to underserved schools, providing professional development and leadership opportunities and recognising their hard work through awards.

Additionally, addressing gender-specific needs such as childcare support, flexible work arrangements, and gender equality policies, she said, would foster equity and work-life balance.

“Mentorship programmes could further support female teachers by offering guidance and encouragement. Implementing these strategies will enable female teachers in Ghana to thrive professionally and enhance education quality for all students,” she noted.

Mr Daniel Mensah Wardy, the AAK District Chief Executive, pledged the Assembly’s unwavering commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders and development partners to secure the necessary financial resources and infrastructure essential for advancing teaching and learning in the district.

He emphasised the importance of collective efforts to enhance educational facilities and support systems to foster an environment conducive to quality education.

In furtherance of these, Mr Wardy encouraged female teachers to rise above socio-cultural, political barriers, and stereotypes that hindered women’s progress.

He urged them to be resilient and proactive in overcoming these challenges to contribute meaningfully to educational development and gender equality in the district.

Source: GNA