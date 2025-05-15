COCOBOD urged to deal with difficulties in the cocoa sector  

Togbega Gabusu VII, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area in the Volta Region, has called on the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to deal with difficulties associated with the cocoa sector of Ghana.

He said human activities such as illegal mining (galamsey) and smuggling of cocoa beans were affecting the sector which was one of the flourishing sectors in Ghana and West Africa at large.

Togbega Gabusu made the remarks when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Dr Ransford Anertey Abbey, and other staff paid a courtesy call on him adding that the sector was a heavy task for the CEO, but the traditional authorities were solidly behind him to succeed to bring the cocoa sector back to life.

He said the rule of law should be applied to any citizen caught in the smuggling of cocoa beans and no traditional authorities would shield anyone.

Togbega Gabusu said smuggling affected income levels as well as the GDP of the state hence as traditional leaders, they would collaborate with the firm stance against illegal mining.

He urged the CEO to support cocoa growing areas to expand productivity and support youth from the communities in employment to reduce pressure on traditional leaders.

Dr Abbey said the courtesy call was for him to visit all the seven cocoa regions to interact with traditional leaders, cocoa farmers, and staff of the Agency to ascertain the issues at hand.

He said the tour would also receive the needed advice, prayers, and support from traditional rulers to establish a strong bond and relationships to forge synergy needed for the development sector.

Source: GNA