Second Meeting of First Session of Ninth Parliament reconvenes on May 27

The Second Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament will commence on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 10 O’clock in the Forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, announced in a statement issued on Monday and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said: “Pursuant to Order 58 of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament hereby give notice that the Second Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at Ten O’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.”

This Meeting marks the resumption of parliamentary business following a recess period on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Source: GNA