Police send case docket on Hussein-Suale murder to Attorney-General  

Prosecutors have informed the Madina District Court that Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s murder case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney-General by the police.

This was made known when Daniel Owusu Koranteng, a businessman accused of playing a role in the murder of the investigative journalist Hussein-Suale, appeared before the Court on Tuesday April 13, 2025.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Akua Bamfoa Bamfo said she has been informed by another defence counsel that the accused person had been granted bail by a Human Rights Court on May 12, 2025, and they were making arrangements to execute the bail.

The District Court presided over by Susan Nyakotey ordered the prosecution to secure the Attorney-General’s report and file the Bill of Indictment.

The matter has been adjourned to June 17, 2025.

Daniel Owusu Koranteng, 35, is being held on charges of abetment of crime and murder of the investigative journalist.

The court has declined to take his plea.

A High Court, a few weeks ago, turned down Owusu’s bail application.

