Ghana to build second gas processing plant   

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance, has described the planned Second Gas Processing Plant (GPP II) as a game-changing project that will transform the country’s energy landscape.

He said it would create jobs and save the economy hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dr. Forson speaking at the inauguration of the GPP II Implementation Committee at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition on Monday, said Ghana’s over-reliance on expensive liquid fuels to power its plants has become unsustainable, costing the nation more than $1 billion annually.

“Without the Atuabo Gas Plant, Ghana would have been in deep trouble. Today, we face a similar opportunity to secure our future,” he said.

He said the new Gas Processing Plant would save the country close to $500 million every two years, enough to pay for the project within a short period while creating over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Finance Minister joined the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, to inaugurate the technical committee tasked with overseeing the project’s implementation.

Dr. Forson charged the committee, chaired by the Deputy Minister for Energy, to deliver a comprehensive implementation plan within four weeks, stressing that the country could no longer afford delays in critical infrastructure delivery.

“This is too important for our country’s welfare and economic stability. Enough of the bureaucracy, let’s get it done,” he said.

Mr Jinapor emphasised the urgent need for the project, lamenting that little progress had been made in developing additional gas processing infrastructure since the commissioning of the Atuabo Gas Plant.

He noted that Ghana’s growing gas deficit had left the country dependent on costly imported liquid fuels, increasing pressure on public finances and threatening energy security.

“Once completed, the GPP II is expected to improve the supply of natural gas for power generation and industrial use, reducing the country’s reliance on liquid fuels and easing foreign exchange pressures,” he added.

He said it was also projected to position Ghana as a regional energy hub over the medium to long term.

At the ceremony, two key committees were inaugurated, a Technical Implementation Committee and a Communications and Social License Committee, the latter chaired by Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Hajia Shamima Muslim.

Industry analysts have welcomed the move, noting that the successful delivery of the GPP II could help stabilise power generation costs, improve reliability, and significantly boost investor confidence in Ghana’s energy sector.

Source: GNA