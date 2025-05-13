Chiefs appeal for fast-tracking of Ewoyaa lithium project to boost local economy

Traditional leaders in Mankessim, Nkusukum and Abura in the Central Region, affected by Atlantic Lithium’s explorations, have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and Parliament to urgently ratify the mining lease for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

They called on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and all relevant government bodies to fast-track the ratification to advance the project, restore confidence and bring economic relief to the local people.

The chiefs also urged Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the affected areas, including Dr Prince Arhin, Mfantseman and Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, to support the ratification process.

They requested that if there were any concerns causing delays, stakeholders particularly chiefs, should be kept informed to effectively communicate with their communities.

At a joint press conference in Mankessim addressed by Nana Taki V, Chief of Abonko, they re-echoed their readiness to engage constructively with all parties to ensure the project progressed and benefitted the youth and the entire land.

The chiefs warned that ongoing delays threatened the project’s economic viability and stalled benefits for shareholders, communities and the nation.

They said they face intense pressure from their people due to the stalled ratification and the lack of progress of the project, adding that that had caused social and economic hardship, particularly for youth employed by the project.

“Many have lost jobs amid uncertainty, as those who received skills training in mining remained unemployed due to the delay,” they said.

Adding to the challenges, the chiefs said Atlantic Lithium’s moratorium since December 2023 had left about 700 farmers and 300 property owners uncertain about when to resume farming and construction activities.

The chiefs noted that more than 800 jobs were expected from the project, which would aid economic development and poverty reduction.

They, however, said local livelihoods, mainly fishing and farming had been disrupted, causing distress among farmers and risking long-term socio-economic harm, and therefore urged the government action to prevent social unrest.

Despite numerous community engagements and public hearings to discuss benefits and mitigation, the project has not moved forward, leading to layoffs and fears worsened by lithium price drops from $4,000 per tonne in 2022 to under $800 per tonne.

The project plans include a Community Development Fund to support local industries through the ‘Lithium for Factories’ initiative, and investments in infrastructure like roads, health and education to improve community life.

The chiefs called on their people to stay calm while they work to protect community interests throughout the process.

Source: GNA