Prof. Addai-Mensah bows out as CEO of KATH, replacement to assume office soon

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), is set to conclude his tenure at the premier health facility by next week.

The decision was taken after a cordial meeting with Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister for Health.

The Minister conveyed the government’s appreciation to Prof. Addai-Mensah for his exceptional commitment and dedication, which significantly contributed to the transformation of KATH into a modern healthcare institution.

He also expressed his personal gratitude to him for the care he received at the hospital following a near-fatal accident in 2024, commending the outgoing CEO for his leadership during that period.

It is believed that the government has identified a replacement who is expected to assume office next week.

Appointed in November 2022, Prof. Addai-Mensah is leaving the role with two years remaining on his contract.

His tenure is widely regarded as transformational, which saw the implementation of the landmark Hekap Project – a comprehensive renovation initiative aimed at modernising the hospital’s infrastructure.

Under his leadership, KATH underwent significant reforms, including staff and management orientation programmes.

He quickly became a household name in the health sector due to his hands-on approach and visionary leadership.

From a mere two dialysis machines in 2022, the hospital now boasts about 20, thanks to his efforts.

He also oversaw numerous retooling projects and the construction of a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical block.

Prof. Addai-Mensah’s legacy at KATH reflects a tenure marked by innovation, infrastructure development, and a renewed focus on quality patient care.

Source: GNA