Bawumia calls for formidable front for NPP to retain political power in 2028    

The former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Election 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Friday urged the rank and file of the party to remain formidable and resolute.

He said maintaining a strong stance would enable the party to identify and tackle the challenges that led to its electoral defeat in the last General Election.

He emphasised that the NPP was on the verge of regaining political power in the 2028 General Election and called for a more formidable front between the various polling station executives, electoral coordinators, patrons, council of elders and the constituency executives.

Dr Bawumia gave the advice when he interacted with NPP supporters, members and executives drawn from five constituencies of the Atebubu-Amantin, Sene East, Sene West, Pru East and Pru West constituencies at Atebubu, as part of his nationwide “Thank you tour” to the Bono East Region.

He apologised to the disgruntled party members who felt neglected or manhandled by the leadership in the constituencies, saying that the “NPP belongs to all of us and we need to address everything that went wrong in the electioneering.”

The former Vice President indicated that the NPP’s political fortunes and success in 2028 largely hinged on the commitment of the various constituencies, urging the party supporters to endeavour to forgive each other’s offences and forge ahead in unity.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the MP for Bimbilla, Dr Gideon Boako, the MP for Tano North and Justin Koduah, the General Secretary of the NPP.

Others include Mr Masawudu Osman, the NPP’s National Third Vice Chairman, Nana Akomea, a former National Communications Director of the NPP and Dr Anyass Ibrahim, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps programme.

Source: GNA