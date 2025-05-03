Mahama in Libreville for the inauguration of Gabon’s President-elect

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday arrived in the Gabonese capital Libreville, to participate in the swearing-in and inauguration of President-elect General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

The event, which is slated for Saturday, May 3, follows the April 12th electoral victory of General Nguema, who is the outgoing military ruler of Gabon.

Ghana under the leadership of President Mahama continues to play a leading role in the promotion of peace and security, and regional integration across Africa.

President Mahama’s attendance of the inauguration and the swearing-in of General Nguema underscores the pivotal nature of the cordial bilateral relations between Ghana and Gabon.

President Mahama was accompanied by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, the National Security Advisor; Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President and Mr Stan Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency in-charge of Operations.

Source: GNA