Court remands Adu-Boahene for seven days in EOCO custody

An Accra High Court has remanded Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, into custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

This is to enable the Attorney-General to complete investigations and file witness statements.

Boahene’s wife and other accused persons remain on their existing bail terms.

The accused face 11 charges, including stealing, money laundering of GH¢49.1 million in state funds, willfully causing financial loss to the State, conspiracy, collaboration to commit a crime, and abuse of public office.

They pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Judge John Eugene Nyadu Nyante issued the orders after an in-camera hearing on Adu-Boahene’s bail.

At the previous hearing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, counsel for the accused, sought to maintain existing bail terms, but the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, opposed.

The AG sought bail revocation, alleging Adu-Boahene had interfered with potential witnesses.

The judge said the AG’s submission warranted an in-camera hearing for arguments on the bail issue.

Having considered submissions, he ruled that Adu-Boahene’s liberty must be weighed against the State’s interest in obtaining witness statements.

“It is for this reason that I order Mr. Adu-Boahene to be kept in EOCO custody for seven working days,” he said.

Other accused persons include Mildred Donkor, a former banker, and Advantage Solutions Limited.

The case has been adjourned to May 13 for further directions.

Source: GNA