UK government, partners inject £500,000 into West Africa agriculture and sustainability 

The government of the United Kingdom (UK) and its development partners have awarded £500,000 to five startups to enhance agricultural transformation and environmental sustainability.

Two Ghanaian and three Nigerian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) received £100,000 each, along with business insights and connections to off-takers and value chain players.

The grants were presented at a ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, under the UK government’s TRANSFORM initiative, in partnership with Unilever Ghana PLC and EY Ghana.

The five startups focus on modernising plastic waste management, connecting waste producers to aggregators and processors, converting plastic waste into reusable products, and implementing regenerative agricultural practices in oil palm production.

Challenges facing their community-based operations would be addressed through the funding, along with professional coaching and mentoring, positioning them to expand, create jobs, and overcome growth obstacles.

Ms. Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, said the investment aimed to support value addition and sustainability while motivating entrepreneurs to solve societal issues.

“By helping these companies scale, we are not just supporting businesses — we are helping to create jobs, stimulate markets, and boost the local economy in Ghana,” she stated.

Mr. Chris Wulf-Caesar, Country Managing Director, Unilever Ghana, said the businesses were selected because they provided solutions to challenges within their communities.

“At TRANSFORM, we strongly believe that the best solutions are those developed by those closest to the challenge at hand. By tapping into our networks and expertise, we were able to use our local lens to identify the best innovators in the region,” he said.

Mr. Michael Sackey, Partner at EY Ghana, said recipients would receive continued support in financial modeling, cost optimisation, and governance systems to ensure sustained growth.

“Regulation is beginning to help, and there’s clear demand for the products that they are producing,” he said, adding that with assistance, the businesses could transition from grants to bank financing.

Agudor Kwaku Agabas, Chief Executive Officer of AppCyclers, said the funding would be a catalyst for change, strengthening infrastructure and digitalising waste management in the Northern Region.

He indicated that the financial assistance and knowledge gained would enable them to divert about 1,800 tons of plastic waste, expand collection points, and improve soil fertility through waste processing.

The TRANSFORM initiative aims to radically reshape business operations and foster multi-stakeholder partnerships to bridge the $2.5 trillion investment gap in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Since its inception in 2015, the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Unilever, and EY Ghana have supported 100 projects across 17 countries, impacting 15 million lives.

