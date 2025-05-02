ECG will not be privatised – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaian workers that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will not be privitised.

He said the Company had been brought to its knees by a culture of poor governance over the last eight years under the previous government, with debt of GH¢68 billion and rising.

“If we do not do something drastic, whole power sector will collapse. We can only bring down power tariffs if we improve efficiency in the distribution of power. Let me assure you that it is not my intention to privatize the ECG as an institution,” President Mahama said in his May Day address to the nation at the Blackstar Square in Accra.

“Our attention is more a public private collaboration to inject efficiency into our downstream electricity distribution system. Now I say, it will not be the first time, it has been done before.”

President Mahama said during his first tenure as President, in the Free Zones Enclave, a private company, Enclave Power was given the rights of metering and billing in the Free Zones, while ECG was paid for the bulk supply of power it provided to the Company.

He said till today, Enclave Power still paid the ECG monthly on time for every power supplied to them for distribution to consumers.

He said Enclave Power’s billing and collection of tariffs in the Free Zones Enclave was 99 per cent of revenue it collected.

“This is an existing example and I am sure that we can make our electricity distribution more efficient through public private partnership,” the President said.

“But I can assure you and read my lips for emphasis, Electricity Company as an institution will not be privatized.”

President Mahama assured all Ghanaian workers that government appreciated their contributions, and would ensure the realisation of their dreams.

“Let’s leave this May Day not only with hope in our work but with purpose in our hearts. Let’s move forward as one people, workers and government, unions and employers, public and private, united in our mission to build the Ghana that we want, our efforts to protect our people and inspire the next generation,” the President said.

“The work ahead is great but so is the strength of the Ghanaian worker. And with that strength, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”

On his part, Mr Joshua Ansah, the Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) on behalf of Organized Labour, congratulated President Mahama on massive electoral victory and spectacular comeback; saying “It is a clear testament of the overwhelming confidence the Ghanaian people have in you and your party.”

He said this year’s May Day theme, “Resetting Pay and Working Conditions in Ghana – The Role of Stakeholders,” spoke directly to the critical moment being faced as a nation and as workers.

He noted that it was a call for transformation — not only in how they value labour, but also in how they shape the future of work, wages, and welfare of the Ghanaian worker.

“We are confident in your commitment to social dialogue and inclusive governance. We trust that under your leadership, the labour front will see renewed attention and thoughtful reforms that reflect the spirit of fairness and social justice,” Mr Ansah said.

Source: GNA