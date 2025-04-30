Special Mothers Project transitioning into Inclusive Family Alliance

The Board of Directors of the Special Mothers project, a not-for-profit advocacy organisation have agreed to transition the project into an advocacy and consultancy organisation that will counsel and mentor parents of children with disabilities.

The project will now be called Inclusive Family Alliance to represent the broad scope of activities they will undertake on children with disabilities and their families as well as consult on how organisations and corporate Ghana can effectively include children with disabilities and their families in policy formulation

Inclusive Family Alliance (IFA) will operate as a social enterprise prioritising issues affecting children with cerebral palsy as well as families raising children with disabilities in general.

“IFA will also engage in disability advocacy, consultancy, mentorship and counselling of parents of children with disabilities,” Mr Alexander Tetteh, board member of the organisation said at a meeting.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of Inclusive Family Alliance, said the organisation currently focuses on referring parents of children with special needs to the limited, but available support systems and services.

The organisation also has a parents’ support platform where parents of children with cerebral palsy and other disabilities engage in peer counselling and peer mentoring as well as share ideas and experiences

The Inclusive Family Alliance will among other activities embark on a mentoring and coaching programme dubbed “Life Beyond Diagnosis” to support parents of children with disabilities develop their own self care and self development plan.

Source: GNA