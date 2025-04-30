Factions in Bawku conflict arrive in Kumasi to begin peace negotiations

Faction leaders in the ongoing Bawku conflict have arrived at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to begin the peace negotiation process being facilitated by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The participants are made up of the traditional and youth leaders, as well as key stakeholders of the Kusasi and Manprusi clans, who are involved in the conflict that had claimed many lives in recent years.

President John Dramani Mahama had pleaded with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to help intervene in the devastating conflict, which had claimed many lives and plunge the socio-economic activities of once buoyant town of Bawku, into security turmoil.

Provision of basic social services such as education, health as well as economic activities have been halted as many people had left the town to flee from the conflict.

The peace negotiation meeting, which would be held strictly behind closed doors, is expected to bring a lasting solution to the conflict and bring peace back to the township.

A source at the Manhyia palace told the Ghana News Agency that, the Asantehene and the negotiating team, would hold separate meetings with the factions at different times at the palace.

There is currently heavy security presence at the precincts of the Manhyia palace to prevent any unforeseen situations.

Source: GNA