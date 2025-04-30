Goldbod secures agreement with nine large-scale mining companies to buy gold  

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has reached an agreement with nine large Scale Mining Companies to buy 20 per cent of their gold output locally for the country.

The agreement was reached after series of negotiations between the management of GoldBod and representatives of mining companies, who are not part of the Bank of Ghana Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

The companies are namely; Golden Team Mining Company Limited, Akroma Gold Limited, Adamus Resources Limited, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited and Goldstone Akrokeri Limited.

The rest are Earl International Group (GH) Limited, Xtra Gold Mining Limited, Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited and Gan He Mining Resource Development Limited.

Under the Agreement, the mining companies will deliver 20 per cent of any gold they seek to export out of the country to the GoldBod in the form of doré bars at a designated collection point, which shall be the Assay Laboratory of the GoldBod at the Kotoka International Airport.

All payments by the GoldBod to the companies shall be calculated based on the World Market (LBMA AM) spot price, less a 1 per cent discount and shall be effected within two (2) working days of the delivery of gold to the GoldBod under the agreement.

The currency for all transactions under this agreement shall be Ghana cedis, while the rate of exchange shall be the Daily Interbank FX (Weighted Median) Rate published by the Bank of Ghana.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the GoldBod, thanked the companies and the Chamber of Mines for their cooperation and commitment to the vision of the President aimed at optimizing national benefits from the gold resources of the country.

He said that the agreement was part of the GoldBod’s bid to boost gold and foreign reserve accumulation by the Bank of Ghana in line with the vision of the President.

The GoldBod and all parties have agreed to sign a written Agreement to formalize this arrangement on May 15, 2025, to pave way for the commencement of the Programme effective June 1 2025.

Source: GNA