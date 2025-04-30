Ghana to lead cocoa price index in sub-region – COCOBOD CEO  

The government is set to announce a new price for the 2025/2026 cocoa season in August this year, Dr Ransford Abbey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has said.

He said the new price anticipated to exceed that of the price of the cocoa beans in neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire and thereby put Ghana on top of the cocoa price index West Africa.

Dr Abbey said this when he paid courtesy on Odeneho Dr Akosua Fima Dwaben II, the Paramount Queen-mother of the Dormaa Traditional Area at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Accompanied by some key staff of the COCOBOD, Dr Abbey is embarking on a familiarization tour to the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

Dr Abbey explained that his tour, “is a crucial step in his efforts to connect with and understand the challenges facing cocoa farmers in the regions,” saying the government was currently supplying cocoa farmers with fertilizers to enhance cocoa production.

Additionally, some agro-chemicals would also be distributed to cocoa farmers nationwide, he stated.

Odeneho Dr Dwaben II, said cocoa contributed significantly to the nation’s economic growth and development, enhancing the nation’s foreign exchange earnings, and called on the government to do more to help improve the socio-economic livelihoods of cocoa farmers in the country.

She encouraged the COCOBOD to supply farmers with the required agro-chemicals and inputs to enhance productivity and quality beans.

Dr Abbey and his entourage later visited and interacted with cocoa farmers at Kato in the Berekum Cocoa District.

Mr Kwaku Boateng, a cocoa farmer in the area who spoke to the media urged the government to do more to make the cocoa sector attractive to the youth.

Source: GNA