Four friends granted a total of GH¢80,000.00 bail for five offences

The Akropong circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, has granted a total of GH¢80,000.00 bail to four friends for committing five counts of offences.

Each of them was granted GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties by the court presided by Mrs Gloria Mensah Bonsu, for carrying offensive weapons, causing unlawful harm, causing unlawful damage, abetment of crime and assault.

They were Thomas Opoku alias Nana Yaw 24, Unemployed, Emmanuel Kwasi Frimpong 27, Laboratory Technician, Raymond Bawuah 22, Excavator Operator, and Kendrick Kwadwo Amponsah, 22 student.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Opoku, the first accused person, was further ordered by the court to keep 500 metres away from the complainant till their next appearance on May 22, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Evans Baaba Ayimbisah, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Seth Koduah and the accused persons resided at Daabaa.

He said, in early March this year, there was a robbery incident, where a worker of the Daabaa government Hospital was robbed and the complainant assisted in the investigation and arrest of the culprits, including a friend of the accused persons.

This did not go down well with the accused persons.

On March 26, this year, they armed themselves with a cutlass, pair of scissors, shovel, hammer and besieged the complainant’s drinking spot, threatened to deal with him for exposing their friend.

According to the Prosecution, on March 27, the accused persons damaged the back gate of the drinking spot valued at GH¢400.00, entered and slashed the complainant’s ear with the pair of scissors resulting in blood oozing from the wound.

They again used the cutlass to inflict a deep cut in the palm of the complainant.

Prosecution said, sensing danger, the complainant took to his heels but one of them hit him down with the shovel and they all subjected him into severe beatings before some neighbours intervened and rescued him.

He was rushed to the Daabaa government Hospital for treatment, but he was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

After the incident, the complainant realised that his Techno phone valued at GH¢1,750.00 and SS Mass phone valued at GH¢2,500.00 were missing.

A report was made to the Akropong Police, and the accused persons were arrested from their hideout at Daabaa.

In their caution statement, Opoku admitted the offense, but his friends denied their involvement, but after further investigations the police charged and brought them before the court.

Source: GNA