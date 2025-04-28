Two arrested in connection with murder in Oti Region

The Katanga District Police Command in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has arrested two suspects, Solomon Anibra, 24, and Lucas Kwasi, 22, in connection with the murder of a male adult herdsman.

The arrests were announced in a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. John Nchor of Public Affairs Units of the Oti Region.

The statement said the incident occurred on April 24, 2025, when the deceased was attacked and assaulted, while herding cattle along the Katanga-Tornu feeder road.

It said the victim was rushed to the WoraWora Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the statement, following intelligence-led operations, the Police arrested the suspects at their hideout in Katanga on April 25, 2025.

The report further revealed that the suspects, currently in police custody, would be put before the court soon.

Source: GNA