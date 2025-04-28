Kotoko closes gap on Gold Stars at the top; Medeama thrash Young Apostles

Asante Kotoko won their first game in five matches, defeating Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kwame Poku’s lone first-half goal was enough to secure victory for Karim Zito in his first game as Asante Kotoko coach.

With five matches remaining in the season, Kotoko are six points behind Gold Stars, who lost 2-0 to Vision FC.

Vision FC won with goals from Edward Agyemang and Edmond Asante, putting them seven points clear of the drop zone.

Medeama recorded a massive 3-0 victory over a struggling Young Apostles side at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa.

Kamaradini Mamudu scored a brace while Fatawu Sulemena scored a goal to ensure an emphatic victory for the mauve and yellow side.

Accra Lions boosted the chances of survival after recording a 2-0 victory against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Jacob Awuote and Benard Kesse were on target for Accra Lions, who secured the needed victory to keep them in in contention for survival.

Samartex 1996 hammered Basake Holy Stars 3-0 as they continued their impressive five-game unbeaten run in the league.

Emmanual Mammah scored a brace, while Baba Musah scored a goal to ensure victory for the home team to sink their opponents.

Accra Hearts of Oak were set to play Nsoatreman this week, but the latter’s withdrawal gives the Phobians three points and three goals.

Below are the scores for week 29:

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Aduana FC

Vision FC 2-0 Goldstars

Karela Utd 1-2 Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Nations FC

FC Samartex 3-0 Basake Holy Stars

Legon Cities 0-1 Heart of Lions

Medema 3-0 Young Apostles

Accra Lions 2-0 Bechem United

Source: GNA