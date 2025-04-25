Hospitality industry in Ghana is very promising – Scelza 

Mr Luciano Scelza, the General Manager of Accra Marriott Hotel, says the future of hospitality in the country was very promising because of the great hopes of people with natural attitudes towards the industry.

He called for more investment from private entities and local authorities to build the capacity of stakeholders in the sector to fulfil the expectation of warm hospitality that people expected when they visit Ghana.

Mr Scelza said this at a reception ceremony to mark the hotel’s seventh anniversary in Ghana.

He said the hospitality industry was a thriving market where new companies were trying to establish themselves, hoping that the economy of the country would support those expansions.

Mr Scelz said Marriott International Properties operated a vast portfolio of hotel brands across the world.

He said the most important part of the company was to develop and strengthen their relationship with their local institutions in terms of education for sustainable growth.

“We want to develop our people and give them the experience that a company like Marriott International has to offer to them in order for them to grow,” he said.

He said even though COVID-19 affected the business of the hospitality industry across the world, the company’s resilience and great sense of unity had made them to survive.

He said the pandemic had made the company put in place standards and procedures to forestall any future or unforeseen situation.

“Hospitality is not only taking care of the guests but also taking care of our people, which is a fundamental equation in the sector.

“Once you take care of your associates and you make them happy, they will be happy and make their guests happy. So, the guests will be coming back to your business, and the owners and investors will be happy,” he said.

Mr Scelza said the hotel had collaborated with local schools and local entities and developed talents and brought them on board to work for the company.

“We go to the schools and institutions, and we see the people that really have the passion for hospitality, and we select a few of them. As a matter of fact, we have a few people already part of our team who were integrated from their internship period,” he said.

Marking World Earth Day on April 22, he said the company, through its “Green Team”, organised a clean-up exercise at Labadi Beach in Accra.

“We have collaborated with institutions like the Missing Children Ghana and the Ghana Italian Women’s Association to help children with no parents in the country.”

He said Marriott International is willing to reach net zero by 2050. We have just received a certification from Green Globe for our sustainability actions in the hotel.

The company, in May 2024, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Accra Technical University to strengthen academic and industry collaboration in the hospitality sector.

The company, in June 2024, launched the Green Team recycling initiative in collaboration with Zenzero Association and Guinness Ghana to reduce environmental pollution and fight climate change.

Source: GNA