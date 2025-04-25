Age limit for “Okada business” to be reduced to 21 years

The Minister of Transport has submitted a memo to Cabinet to seek approval for the review of the age limit required of users of motorcycles for commercial purposes, otherwise known as “Okada”.

Following stakeholder consultations in the transport sector, the Ministry has decided to amend the Legislation and reduce the permissible age limit for ‘Okada’ riders from 25 years to 21 years.

Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the sector minister, made the announcement at a meeting with chief executive officers in the transport and logistics sector, convened by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana on Tuesday.

They discussed challenges and opportunities in the sector and made recommendations for policy guidance.

The Government is taking steps towards legalising and regulating commercial motorcycle transport by amending the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180), which bars the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes.

The new legislation sought to maintain the age limit permissible for one to drive a commercial vehicle at 25 years – but the proposal was firmly opposed by the Okada Riders Association.

Mr Nikpe said concerns about the age limit in the proposed amendment of the law delayed the amendment processes.

“Within the stakeholders’ consultations that we have had, everyone is recommending that we should look at the age limit of 25 and bring it down to 21…if it is approved by Cabinet, we will take it on board so that the law will be amended in that totality,” he said.

The Minister commended the CILT Ghana for promoting professional standards in the transport and logistics sector and pledged to work closely with the Institute to address the challenges there.

Mr Cletus Kuzagbe, Prefect, Fellows Guild of CILT Ghana, said the Government must ensure that the law on the commercialisation of motorcycles was “very well regulated” when the implementation commenced.

For instance, there should be restrictions on the highways and the police must enforce the law strictly to ensure full control.

“We should look at restricting them (Okada riders) to certain areas whiles they are taken off the busy areas so that traffic will flow,” Mr Kuzagbe said.

Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey, CILT Global President, urged the members to engage in forward-thinking conversations to transform the sector to meet the demands in the wake of global trade uncertainties.

Mr Mark A. Amoamah, President of CILT Ghana, called for more collaboration among stakeholders to achieve the full potential of Ghana’s transport and logistics industry.

“We firmly believe that by fostering a spirit of collaboration and knowledge sharing, we can collectively deliberate on pertinent issues affecting the transport, shipping and logistics business and investments in Ghana,” he said.

Source: GNA