Ghana offers 1,000 scholarships for West African students at ECOWAS turns 50

Ghana is offering 1,000 scholarships to tertiary students from across the ECOWAS sub-region to study in the nation’s universities, President John Dramani Mahama, has announced.

This forms part of activities marking the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and as part of efforts to strengthen regional bonds.

“This is not just a gesture, it is an act of solidarity. It is a bridge to a future where our young people who grew up seeing each other not as foreigners, but as partners,” President Mahama stated in his address at the launch of the ECOWAS@50 Anniversary Celebration and the unveiling of the Anniversary Logo in Accra.

The event, on the theme: “Stronger Together for a Brighter Future”, was attended by Liberian President Joseph Boakai, Togolese Prime Minister, Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, Mr Muhammad B. S. Jallow, the Vice President of The Gambia, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and representatives from all the 12-Member ECOWAS countries.

“As we look to the next 50 years in our unity and solidarity, (as) leaders, let that be our guide on how we respond to insecurity, how we manage our diversity, and how we build our prosperity together,” President Mahama said.

“ECOWAS must remain a forum for listening. It must be a space for healing. A home for visionary African-led solidarity and diplomacy.”

President Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s unwavering commitment to the ECOWAS Region and to the values of dialogue, peace, and partnership that sustain it.

He noted that the launch of the ECOWAS@50 was not just a celebration but a solemn moment of reflection on their collective journey and an invitation to renew their commitment to the principles that had bound them together for half a century in unity, peace, regional integration, and above all, diplomacy as their guiding compass.

President Mahama said ECOWAS was born out of a spirit of bold diplomatic engagement in 1975 and that their founding fathers, faced with fragmented economies and fragile political landscapes, chose the path of cooperation over competition and rivalry.

He reiterated that their vision was clear, which was one to pursue their development not as isolated nations, but as a united community.

He said since then, ECOWAS had grown to become a key diplomatic and political force in Africa.

President Mahama said through consistent engagements, dialogue, and mediation, their community had earned a reputation as a trusted arbiter in conflict prevention and resolution.

ECOWAS had proven that African solutions through African diplomacy could and do work in restoring peace in Liberia and Sierra Leone, in guiding The Gambia through a difficult political transition, or preventing the electoral crisis in Cote d’Ivoire and Togo.

“We must not take this legacy lightly. It is one we must protect. It is one we must deepen and refine in the face of new and emerging challenges. Today our Region is faced with a complex array of threats,” he stated.

President Mahama cited violent extremism, growing insecurity in the Sahel, political instability, economic disparities, and climate vulnerabilities.

He said in moments like these, diplomacy and solidarity must remain their first and strongest line of defense.

He said the recent decision by Mali, Burkina Faso, and the Sahel to withdraw from ECOWAS was a regrettable development.

“Yet, even in this, continuous engagements must remain our road star. We must respond not with isolation or recrimination, but with understanding, dialogue, and a willingness to listen and to engage,” President Mahama said.

“Since assuming office as President, I have prioritized diplomatic re-engagement with our Sahelian neighbors.”

President Mahama said Ghana had appointed a special envoy to initiate high-level conversations with the Alliance of Sahel States.

“I have personally led missions to foster trust, rebuild communication channels, and affirm our shared aspirations.”

President Mahama said these efforts reflect their belief that they had a shared destiny as a sub-region, and that unity, however difficult, remains the best path to shared prosperity and regional stability.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, in speech read by Madam Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, lauded President Mahama’s visionary leadership, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to regional integration and development ideals had been a source of inspiration and strength.

He said as a proud member of ECOWAS, Nigeria pledges to collaborate with every nation, large or small, to build an ECOWAS that was resilient and prepared to confront the challenges of their time.

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, said in marking the 50th anniversary their objective was to celebrate, reflect, and recalibrate their community.

Source: GNA