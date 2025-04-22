Ghana President suspends Chief Justice

In a case unprecedented since Ghana embarked on the multiparty democratic system in 1992, the President has suspended the Chief Justice of the country.

The president by a warrant has suspended the Chief Justice and has set up a committee to inquire into allegations made against her by three individuals.

A press statement issued from the Presidency, says the President, John Dramani Mahama has in accordance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution and consultation with the Council of State, determined that a prima facie case has been established in respect of three petitions against the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

“The President has consequently, established a committee in compliance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution and in consultation with the Council of State with the following composition to inquire into the petitions which have been referred to them,” it said.

The members of the committee chaired by Supreme Court judge, Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, are Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo (Former Auditor-General), Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Professor James Sefah Dzisah, Associate Professor, at the University of Ghana.

The statement indicated that pursuant to Article 146/101 of the constitution and in accordance with the advice of the Council c State, the President has by a warrant, suspended the Chief Justice with immediate effect pending the outcome of the committee’s proceedings.

Three petitions have been made against the Chief Justice for among others misbehaviour and incompetence.

See below a copy of one of the petitions.