We will remain neutral in our duties – IGP assures Bawku Naba, residents

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured the Bawku Naba and residents of Bawku that the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies will remain neutral and professional in the discharge of their duties amid the ongoing conflict in the area.

During a working visit to the area after series of clashes that led to the death of a civilian, injuries to security personnel and destruction to property, the IGP emphasized that the police had no interest in taking sides in the conflict and were committed solely to enforcing the law, protecting lives, and maintaining order.

“We have always spoken to our men to be extremely neutral in discharge of their duties and it is our intention to remain neutral in the cause of the discharge of our duties to ensure that the people we seek peace for will have the peace they desire”, he said

Speaking to the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, and other key stakeholders, including traditional leaders, youth groups, and opinion leaders in Bawku, the IGP apologised for any mistakes the security personnel might have committed in their efforts to enforce the law.

“Your royal highness, we are saying that where we have gone wrong in the cause of the discharge of our duties, we plead with you to forgive us, we are asking the people of Bawku to forgive us.

“As human institution and as human as we are, we may falter or go wrong, please, where we have gone wrong, please, forgive us and continue to accept us as your children who have come here to make sure that Bawku comes back to its old glory.”

He urged the Overlord and his subjects not to hesitate to report any misconduct of the security personnel to him for peaceful resolution.

The IGP appealed to the youth to lay down their arms and embrace peace and cooperate with the security services to ensure that the area was peaceful.

The visit of the IGP was as a result of the tension that began on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, when one faction involved in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict demanded women from the opposing side in the conflict who were trading in the local market to vacate.

The matter was reported to the police, prompting them to intervene, leading to misunderstanding between the youth and the police.

The youth allegedly opened gunfire on the police to which the police responded, leading to the death of one person and injury of others, including a police officer.

Out of anger, the youth reportedly attacked a police barracks, setting it ablaze and burned a police vehicle, compelling the evacuation of the police officers from the barracks.

They also attacked the private residence of the Divisional Police Commander and two other police officers.

On Thursday, some irate youth allegedly attacked the residences of Mr Mahama Ayariga and Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, Members of Parliament for the Bawku Central and Pusiga respectively.

The Bawku Naba thanked the IGP for the visit but asked for fairness, justice and collaboration in their operations to ensure peace.

Source: GNA