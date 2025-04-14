Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga Road is a social contract for President Mahama – Minister

Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has indicated that the construction of the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road is of priority for President Mahama and will be completed fulfil before the end of his tenure.

“It’s not just a promise, it’s a social contract. President Mahama will ensure the completion of this road before his term ends”, the Minister stated.

He assured the Chief and the people of the Sissala enclave that the government was dedicated to completing the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road through the ‘Big Push’ initiative led by President Mahama.

The Minister made these remarks during a press briefing at Tumu after inspecting the roads from Wa to Tumu to assess their condition.

Mr Agbodza explained that despite the many other road projects underway, President Mahama had prioritized some key projects under the Mahama Infrastructure Plan, and the Tumu corridor was part of it.

The Minister said they were conducting a confirmation inspection tour of all these roads before work commenced on them by June this year.

He also urged the contractor responsible for the Lilixia section of the Tumu-Wa highway, who had applied a prima seal on a 10-kilometre stretch, to return to work and apply the seal again to prevent the loss of previously completed work, as six months had passed since the initial sealing.

Mr Agbodza encouraged other contractors across the country to continue with their efforts and keep pushing since they would be the first to be considered for more jobs.

“We acknowledge huge debts owed you, and we understand that it’s not easy, but keep the faith and work as hard as you can. We shall settle those debts and provide more job opportunities”, he assured.

Mr Issah Mohammed Bataglia, the Member of Parliament for the Sissala East constituency, expressed confidence that President Mahama would complete the stretch of road to connect the Upper West and Upper East regions.

He highlighted the importance of roads in a farming area like Tumu to facilitate the movement of goods and services to support agriculture.

“The grains from Sissala are not only vital for the region but for the entire country. The quality of our grains is so high that they are suitable for global markets. I am confident the President will deliver on his commitment to improving our roads”, he said.

Source: GNA