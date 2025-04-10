Rev. Amenaki unanimously confirmed as MCE for Ketu North

The Ketu North Municipal Assembly has unanimously confirmed Rev. Martin Prince Amenaki as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), with all 55 Assembly Members, including government appointees voting in his favour.

The Assembly held a confirmation ceremony at Dzodze, at which Rev. Amenaki, a 48-year-old teacher and Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), received a resounding 100 per cent endorsement.

The unanimous endorsement signals a strong vote of confidence in his leadership abilities and vision for the municipality.

In his acceptance speech, Rev. Amenaki described his confirmation as the beginning of a “new dawn of hope, renewed focus, and accelerated development” for the Ketu North Municipality.

He emphasised his commitment to leading a united and inclusive administration that works closely with all stakeholders—particularly the Member of Parliament (MP), traditional leaders, civil society, and the youth.

“Throughout my consultations with citizens, I have listened carefully to your concerns, your aspirations, and your dreams for a better future. I am here to assure you that I have taken all of them to heart,” he said.

He outlined his development vision under what he called a “Reset Agenda for Ketu North”, rooted in the NDC’s broader national policies and inspired by the MP’s local pledge, “Adzorgbe”.

Rev. Amenaki’s vision is anchored on seven strategic pillars: Economic Empowerment, Educational Advancement, Healthcare Accessibility, Infrastructure Development, Social Inclusion and Equity, Good Governance, Transparency and Accountability.

“These are ambitious goals,” he admitted, “but with collective effort, unity of purpose, and belief in the immense potential of Ketu North, we will achieve them.”

He pledged to lead with humility and integrity, promising to be a listening leader whose doors would always remain open for dialogue, collaboration, and problem-solving.

“I will be accessible, responsive, and proactive. This administration will be built on the foundations of trust and mutual respect,” he added.

Rev. Amenaki expressed gratitude to the chiefs, queen mothers, Assembly Members, religious leaders, and the MP for their overwhelming support.

The Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, commended the Assembly Members for their unity and called on Rev. Amenaki to work in close partnership with him to drive development in the municipality.

“He’s been a committed party secretary and a people-oriented leader. Now, more than ever, the grassroots are looking up to him. We must never forget that the power belongs to the people,” Mr. Agbana said.

He stressed the urgent need for visible development across the municipality, urging the new MCE to hit the ground running.

“We want an MCE who will work diligently to create jobs, improve infrastructure, and raise the standard of living. I believe in his ability to deliver, and I will support him in every possible way to succeed,” Mr. Agbana emphasised.

The MP also emphasised the importance of an all-inclusive approach to governance, calling on traditional leaders, political parties, religious groups, and civil society to rally behind the new MCE.

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu praised the Assembly for the unanimous endorsement, describing it as a reflection of the region’s unity and shared development goals.

“The President has made excellent choices for the Volta Region. From Akatsi North to Agortime-Ziope, to Adaklu, and now Ketu North—all confirmed with 100 percent. That shows we are ready to work together,” he said.

Mr. Gunu stressed that no district should be left without political leadership, as development cannot take place in a vacuum.

“Once there is a political head in place, development begins. We must ensure that no assembly is left behind,” he added.

The confirmation ceremony, at Dzodze, was attended by a cross-section of the community, including chiefs, queen mothers, religious leaders, Assembly Members, party executives, family members, and well-wishers, all showing strong support for Rev. Amenaki’s appointment.

As he prepares to assume office, Rev. Amenaki faces high expectations from the people of Ketu North, who are eager to see visible progress, inclusive governance, and meaningful change under his leadership.

With the unanimous backing of the Assembly and the endorsement of key stakeholders, the stage is now set for a transformative era in Ketu North.

Source: GNA