Ghana government to register SIM cards again

The Ghana government will roll-out SIM card (subscriber identity model) registration and central equipment identification register from July 1, 2025. This will be about the third time the country is having a SIM registration.

This has become necessary to remove the shortfalls in the previous SIM card registration undertaken under the Administration of the New Patriotic Party.

The shortfalls include non-matching of the registrants’ biometric data with SIM cards and no verification at the backend.

“This enables fraudulent individuals to register multiple cards to commit fraud without being able to trace their identities,” Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, said on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, he said the SIM registration exercise would be technology-driven, devoid of hassles or long queues at the offices of the mobile network operators.

“We will commence public sensitisation and education towards the impending registration and Central Equipment Identity Register,” he said.

“The process would be human-centred and technology-driven.This registration is critical for our collective security as a nation.”

Mr George noted that Ghana’s future was being built with purpose, with strategic partnerships and with the people at the centre, thus urging all and sundry to work in harmony towards achieving the set goals.

He announced government’s plans to begin piloting the one million digital skills training for the Ghanaian youth to create job opportunities.

In that regard, he said President John Dramani Mahama would, on April 16, launch the “One Million Coders Programme” at the Kofi Annan Centre for Excellence in ICT, Accra.

The pilot phase of the programme would cover Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono and Upper East regions, with over 500 people from Accra, Bolga, Sunyani, and Kumasi expected to participate in the launch.

The Minister explained that the initiative was designed with an integrated 50/50 gender split to ensure inclusivity.

Mr Nartey George reiterated President Mahama’s vision to position Ghana as Africa’s premier digital talent hub.

“The level of interest and support from the private sector is a testament to the visionary leadership of President Mahama,” he said.

“I’m confident that several private partnership verticals would see us achieve the ambitious goal of positioning Ghana as a net exporter of critical digital skills in the short to medium term.”

Source: GNA