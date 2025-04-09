UCAP Congress 2025 set to discuss human values amidst technological advancements

In a landmark event for African media professionals, the Union of Catholic African Professionals (UCAP) has officially announced its upcoming Congress and Conference, scheduled for August 2025 in Accra, Ghana.

This significant gathering, held every three years, will unite journalists, communicators, and academics from various corners of the continent to confront pressing issues that exist at the intersection of technology and human values, particularly within the context of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

UCAP is an independent and non-political organization dedicated to fostering professionalism, solidarity, and networking among African Catholic professionals engaged in journalism and communication. Its members include a diverse array of journalists, researchers, and institutions across various media sectors.

Through its initiatives, UCAP seeks to promote ethical standards, uphold the right to information, and empower marginalized communities, ensuring that the voices of the underrepresented are amplified in the media landscape.

Focus on human values in the age of AI

The central theme of the 2025 Congress, titled “Balancing Technological Progress and the Preservation of Human Values in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” underscores the urgency of addressing the ethical implications of rapid technological advancements. As AI continues to permeate multiple sectors—from healthcare to finance, education to communication—the Congress will explore how these innovations can coexist harmoniously with fundamental human values.

The discussions will be structured around several subthemes, each designed to tackle specific challenges and opportunities presented by technological progress:

Corporate Social Responsibility in Managing AI’s Impact on Human Values: This session will engage participants in a dialogue about how corporations can responsibly integrate AI technologies while safeguarding human dignity and adhering to ethical standards. The focus will be on creating frameworks that ensure technology serves humanity rather than undermining it.

Deploying AI in Eco-Friendly Business Start-Ups: Participants will delve into the potential for AI-driven initiatives in sustainable business practices, analyzing both the opportunities and challenges faced by entrepreneurs in Africa. This discussion aims to inspire innovation that aligns with ecological sustainability and social responsibility.

Technology and the Reprogramming of Social Reality: This critical examination will explore how technology shapes public perceptions and social realities, often leading to distorted narratives in digital media. By understanding these impacts, media professionals can better navigate the challenges of misinformation and enhance the quality of public discourse.

Ecological Education and Action Against Unsustainable Resource Exploitation: Given the increasing urgency of environmental issues, this topic will focus on how media can advocate for sustainable practices and educate the public on the importance of ecological stewardship. The goal is to empower communities to take action against unsustainable exploitation of natural resources.

Media Promotion of Synod on Synodality Recommendations: This session will aim to reinforce the teachings and recommendations from the Synod on Synodality, emphasizing the role of media in fostering communication and outreach that aligns with these principles. Participants will explore strategies for effective advocacy within the Church and broader society.

Strengthening media capacities

The Congress is also committed to strengthening the capacities of media professionals by providing targeted training for 100 practitioners focusing on AI and other emerging technologies. Specific objectives include:

Training Programmes: The Congress will equip media practitioners with essential knowledge about AI technologies, emphasizing the importance of maintaining ethical standards and preserving human dignity in their reporting and storytelling.

Promotion of Ethics and Bioethics: Advocating for ethical considerations in technological research and innovation is paramount. Participants will discuss how media can influence these discussions, ensuring that moral implications are at the forefront of technological advancement.

Public Awareness Campaigns: Utilizing various media platforms, the Congress aims to highlight core human values such as respect for life, dignity, and solidarity, fostering a culture of empathy and community among audiences across Africa.

Assessment of Technological Progress: A thorough evaluation of the challenges and opportunities presented by AI will be conducted, preparing media professionals to navigate these changes effectively and responsibly.

Expected outcomes and future directions

The UCAP Congress is expected to yield actionable plans and recommendations aimed at mitigating the impact of technological advancements on integral human development. Key anticipated outcomes include:

Practical Action Plans: Participants will propose comprehensive strategies for governments, corporations, and civil society to address the risks associated with AI while promoting integral human development. These plans will be crucial in guiding policy and practice in the face of rapid technological change.

Increased Media Discourse: The Congress will set an agenda for ongoing discussions about the implications of AI on human values, encouraging necessary interventions that prioritize human dignity and ethical considerations across media platforms.

Project Modalities for Ecological Education: Developing frameworks for media literacy and ecological education initiatives will be a priority. National branches of UCAP will be encouraged to implement these projects, ensuring that the resolutions of the Congress are realized at local levels.

Monitoring progress

To ensure the effective implementation of the Congress’s outcomes, UCAP will monitor media reports and activities undertaken by its members following the event. Member countries are encouraged to organize refresher programs focusing on the impacts of technological innovations across various sectors, ensuring that the discussions initiated at the Congress continue to resonate within their communities.

As the UCAP Congress 2025 approaches, it promises to serve as a significant platform for dialogue and collaboration among African media professionals. The event, hosted by the Catholic Association of Media Practitioners-Ghana (CAMP-G), aims to catalyze a movement toward ethical journalism that respects and preserves human values in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

By addressing these critical issues, UCAP seeks to empower its members and the communities they serve, ensuring that the transformation brought about by technology enhances rather than diminishes the human experience.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah