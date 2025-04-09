Don’t award government contracts without Finance Ministry’s approval – Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Finance Minister, has directed public officers not to award government contracts without the express approval of the Ministry.

He said every contract must now receive commencement authorization, adding that “no commencement certificate, no procurement.”

“This is not business as usual. This is a decisive step to enforce fiscal discipline, ensure accountability, and end the culture of financial recklessness in public administration,” he said.

Dr Forson was speaking at a recent meeting with Chief Directors and senior officials of various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Accra.

“It is in full alignment with the recently amended Public Financial Management Act, 2025,” he said.

The Minister said this was not merely a bureaucratic process but rather a legal requirement and any breach of the directive would attract serious consequences, adding that the Ministry of Finance would no longer carry the weight of fiscal indiscipline alone.

“If you are a principal spending officer and you violate this directive, you will be held personally accountable,” he said.

Dr Forson urged all public officials to act with integrity and a deep sense of national duty called on them not to continue to subject their people to hardship through negligence or abuse of public resources.

“Restoring trust in public service begins with transparency, responsibility, and discipline in implementing the national budget,” he said.

Source: GNA