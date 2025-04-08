Goldbod is economic game changer Ghana needs – Finance Minister

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Finance Minister, has described the Goldbod initiative as a game changer for Ghana’s economy, highlighting its role in stabilizing the cedi, boosting foreign exchange inflows, and creating sustainable jobs.

Dr. Forson emphasised the government’s commitment to leveraging the Goldbod to address key economic challenges.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting with Madam Myriam Montrat, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana in Accra on Monday.

He explained that the initiative was designed not only to enhance the tracking and management of gold exports, but also to support broader economic objectives such as currency stability and long-term growth.

The Minister said, “There is so much to gain from this initiative and the Goldbod will give us better control over our gold exports and help shore up our foreign exchange reserves.”

He said it was part of the government’s strategy to reduce pressure on the cedi and to prioritize job creation over short-term revenue.

Dr. Forson acknowledged recent mismanagement within Cocobod but was quick to caution against using those setbacks to discredit the broader Goldbod vision.

“While Cocobod has faced some challenges, we must not lose sight of its significant contributions to Ghana’s development. The Goldbod builds on that legacy with a renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and impact,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the Goldbod would be fully operational soon.

The Minister also noted that the government had taken corrective actions under the IMF programme to address structural slippage inherited from the previous administration.

The High Commissioner of Canada to Ghana congratulated Dr. Forson on his appointment and reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to its longstanding partnership with Ghana, particularly in the areas of agriculture and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Source: GNA