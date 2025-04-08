Chief Justice Torkornoo responds to petitions asking for her removal

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo on Monday submitted her written response to the three petitions seeking her removal from office to the President.

This was in reply to a request by President John Mahama which gave her a 10-day ultimatum to respond to the petitions.

The Presidential request was in response to an earlier letter from the Chief Justice demanding copies of the petitions.

According to sources familiar with the issue, the Chief Justice also served the Council of State with copies of her response.

The matter, which the President had earlier referred to the Council of State for consultation, and with the Chief Justice’s response now in, the Council would now determine whether a prima facie case had been established against the Chief Justice or not.

Source: GNA