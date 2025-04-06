Military moved-in to restore calm at Yamfo  

Armed military personnel moved-in on Friday to restore calm at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

However, the security operatives were left with no other option than to fire intermittent warning shots to disperse the irate youth who had besieged the Yamfo police station.

The uproar erupted in the mining town, when the angry youth besieged the police station and attempted to set the station ablaze, but timely arrival of the military saved the situation.

During a visit to the town around 1600 hours, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noticed that calm had returned to the town, there were still some military personnel around.

The GNA gathered from the residents that a disturbance erupted when the local police personnel swooped an Indian hemp smoking and peddling joint in the area, arrested and allegedly subjected a suspect (young man) into severe beatings.

The suspect later passed on at the Yamfo Health Center, a resident, Adams Ibrahim, a lotto agent told the GNA, saying upon hearing the information about the death, the irate youth mobilised themselves and besieged the premises of the police station.

Some health workers on duty at the Health Center declined to comment on the matter.

At the time of filing this report, the GNA learnt that the military had moved away the police personnel on duty from the Yamfo Police station.

Source: GNA