Human rights advocate urges new legislation to restrict governments on strategic employment decisions  

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahemu, an international human rights advocate, has called for a new legislation to restrict successive governments in making employment and strategic appointment decisions in the supreme interest of Ghanaians.

That legislation is required to restrict successive governments from making some employment decisions and strategic appointments, particularly in General Elections years, he stated.

“There has been a noticeable trend of successive governments making a flurry of last-minute appointments and employment decisions”, Mr Ahenu, also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) LBG stated.

The GloMeF LBG specialises in using right-based approach; social and behaviour change communication; research; and evidence-based advocacy to facilitate inclusive development interventions targeting youth, women, children and other vulnerable groups in the society.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, he said “those employments and strategic appointments are often perceived as politically motivated and lead to instability and uncertainty of innocent employees”.

“In fact, when the legitimacy of these employment decisions are challenged and reversed, they put the innocent employees and their families in emotional and traumatic conditions”, Mr Ahenu stated.

Mr Ahenu stated that with the legislation no government should be allowed to make employment decisions in the run-up to General Elections, saying that would clean employment in the public sector.

“The last-minute appointments and employment undermine the integrity of public service employment and put financial stress on the nation”, he stated, calling for a clear legislative framework to prevent recurring of those pre-election employment that could potentially disrupt smooth transition of political power and governance.

“We are just calling on the government and stakeholders to take decisive decisions to safeguard public interest”, he added.

Mr Ahenu explained that “by enacting a law to restrict successive governments on employment and strategic appointments in General Election years, we can guarantee that public service employment is based on merit devoid of political expediencies”.

That legislation will also set clear guidelines and limitations on the number of appointments and employment contracts that can be made at least within the two-month period preceding General Elections.

Source: GNA