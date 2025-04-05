World Bank encourages Ghana to prioritise sustainable forest management

Madam Naila Ahmed, the World Bank’s Programme Leader for Sustainable Development in-charge of Ghana, Liberia and Sierra-Leone, has called for stronger collaboration amongst stakeholders in the natural resource management sector towards achieving sustainable forest in Ghana.

She gave the assurance that the World Bank would support the government of Ghana to utilise the Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) report towards monitoring and evaluating Ghana’s biodiversity and ecosystem for effective and efficient management.

She urged the government to prioritise landscape sustainability strategies in its policy interventions and implementation models.

Madam Naila Ahmed gave the assurance at the end of a three-day National Landscape Forum in Accra held on the theme, “Natural Resource Management and Forest Economy for Inclusive Growth”.

She was of the belief that the insights shared at the forum would propel the country towards sustainable forest management.

Madam Ahmed indicated that the Natural Capital Accounting report would help the country to measure and evaluate the economic contributions of natural resources and ecosystems.

“Natural Capital Accounting has been used in gathering data. The World bank is ready to assist the Ghana government in this regard,” she assured.

Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Chief Director, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, reiterated the government’s commitment to fight and surmount the galamsey phenomenon.

He extended the Minister’s gratitude to the participants and believed that the insights shared at the forum would go a long way to impact positively on government’s quest for sustainable management of the natural resources.

Source: GNA