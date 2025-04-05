Minister to engage US Ambassador on imposition of 10% tariff on Ghana

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs will on Monday, April 7, hold a meeting with Madam Virginia Palmer, the United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana for clarification on her country’s decision to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Ghana.

“I can confirm that I have invited US Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Virginia Palmer to my office on Monday morning to provide clarifications and reasons for President Trump’s imposition of 10 per cent tariff on Ghana,” Mr Ablakwa stated in a statement.

On Wednesday, April 2, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 10 per cent tariff on Ghanaian goods imported into the US.

The US tariff increment has affected about a hundred countries around the globe.

Source: GNA